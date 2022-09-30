Partygoers take their swings at a vendor booth at the 2022 B.O.S.S. Bash at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 30, 2022. With help from sponsors, single Soldiers and others were treated to the B.O.S.S. Bash, an end-of-year blowout held by the BOSS program at Fort Bliss. Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is an Army-wide program run by Soldiers on individual posts, is managed by FMWR, and is endorsed by the Office of the Sergeant Major of the Army. It focuses on the quality of life of single troops, who are usually younger, and connects them with opportunities to help them grow and have some fun on a budget while they serve their country.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2022 Date Posted: 10.02.2022 23:17 Photo ID: 7446125 VIRIN: 220930-A-KV967-1004 Resolution: 1575x2100 Size: 2.26 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Off Duty: Bliss BOSS Bash delivers fun for troops [Image 14 of 14], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.