DJ KB, also known as Kenneth Broomfield, a Bliss FMWR employee, kept the music going under the picnic shelter at Biggs Park during the 2022 B.O.S.S. Bash at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 30, 2022. Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is an Army-wide program run by Soldiers on individual posts, is managed by FMWR, and is endorsed by the Office of the Sergeant Major of the Army.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2022 Date Posted: 10.02.2022 23:16 Photo ID: 7446128 VIRIN: 220930-A-KV967-1007 Resolution: 2100x1575 Size: 2.15 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Off Duty: Bliss BOSS Bash delivers fun for troops [Image 14 of 14], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.