    Off Duty: Bliss BOSS Bash delivers fun for troops [Image 7 of 14]

    Off Duty: Bliss BOSS Bash delivers fun for troops

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    DJ KB, also known as Kenneth Broomfield, a Bliss FMWR employee, kept the music going under the picnic shelter at Biggs Park during the 2022 B.O.S.S. Bash at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 30, 2022. Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is an Army-wide program run by Soldiers on individual posts, is managed by FMWR, and is endorsed by the Office of the Sergeant Major of the Army.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Off Duty: Bliss BOSS Bash delivers fun for troops [Image 14 of 14], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

