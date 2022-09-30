Off Duty: Bliss BOSS Bash delivers fun for troops

Sgt. Duke Chester X, the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division “Bulldog” mascot, kicks back at Biggs Field during the 2022 B.O.S.S. Bash at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 30, 2022. Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is an Army-wide program run by Soldiers on individual posts, is managed by FMWR, and is endorsed by the Office of the Sergeant Major of the Army. It focuses on the quality of life of single troops, who are usually younger, and connects them with opportunities to help them grow and have some fun on a budget while they serve their country.

