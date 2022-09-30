Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors work on JP-5 pumps

    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors work on JP-5 pumps

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Providakes 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220930-N-SI601-2021 WATERS EAST OF THE KOREAN PENINSULA (Sept. 30, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fueling) Airman Kaitlyn Guzman, from Burbank, Illinois, reads the inlet and outlet gauges on the Jet Propellant-5 (JP-5) filter aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in waters east of the Korean Peninsula, Sept. 30. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan Sailors work on JP-5 pumps [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    JP-5
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fueling)

