USS Ronald Reagan Sailors work on JP-5 pumps

220930-N-SI601-2058 WATERS EAST OF THE KOREAN PENINSULA (Sept. 30, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fueling) Airman Terrynce Hollmans, from Atlanta, performs a visual test of a purifier sample of Jet Propellant-5 (JP-5) in Pump Room Two aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in waters east of the Korean Peninsula, Sept. 30. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

Date Taken: 09.30.2022 Date Posted: 10.01.2022 Location: KR Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US