220930-N-JO823-1062 WATERS EAST OF THE KOREAN PENINSULA (Sept. 30, 2022) Culinary Specialist Seaman Amy Hosteen, from Phoenix, slices loaves of bread in the bakery aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in waters east of the Korean Peninsula, Sept. 30. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 04:50
|Photo ID:
|7444926
|VIRIN:
|220930-N-JO823-1062
|Resolution:
|4226x2805
|Size:
|842.92 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Hometown:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare food in the bakery [Image 6 of 6], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
