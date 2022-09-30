220930-N-JO823-1068 WATERS EAST OF THE KOREAN PENINSULA (Sept. 30, 2022) Culinary Specialist Seaman Seth Buzzell, left, from Oakham, Massachusetts, Culinary Specialist Seaman Kaylen Cooksey, center, from Chicago, and Culinary Specialist Seaman Amy Hosteen, from Phoenix, prepare dough portions in the bakery aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in waters east of the Korean Peninsula, Sept. 30. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2022 Date Posted: 10.01.2022 04:50 Photo ID: 7444927 VIRIN: 220930-N-JO823-1068 Resolution: 4542x3023 Size: 878.04 KB Location: KR Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US Hometown: OAKHAM, MA, US Hometown: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare food in the bakery [Image 6 of 6], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.