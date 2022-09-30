Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare food in the bakery [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare food in the bakery

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220930-N-JO823-1037 WATERS EAST OF THE KOREAN PENINSULA (Sept. 30, 2022) Culinary Specialist Seaman Seth Buzzell, from Oakham, Massachusetts, weighs dough portions in the bakery aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in waters east of the Korean Peninsula, Sept. 30. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 04:50
    Photo ID: 7444925
    VIRIN: 220930-N-JO823-1037
    Resolution: 3904x3139
    Size: 914.53 KB
    Location: KR
    Hometown: OAKHAM, MA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare food in the bakery [Image 6 of 6], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare food in the bakery
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare food in the bakery
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare food in the bakery
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare food in the bakery
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors work on JP-5 pumps
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors work on JP-5 pumps

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Supply
    CVN 76
    Bakery
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT