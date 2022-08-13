Mounkes named assistant adjutant general for Kentucky Air Guard

Members of the 123rd Airlift Wing Color Guard unfurl the personal flag of Brig. Gen. David J. Mounkes during a promotion and change-of-command ceremony held at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 13, 2022. Mounkes assumed command of the Kentucky Air Guard at the event, taking on the role of assistant adjutant general for Air from Brig. Gen. Jeffrey L. Wilkinson, who is retiring. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

