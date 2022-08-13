Hundreds of Airmen, colleagues and family members attend a promotion and change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 13, 2022. Brig. Gen. David J. Mounkes assumed command of the Kentucky Air Guard at the event, taking on the role of assistant adjutant general for Air from Brig. Gen. Jeffrey L. Wilkinson, who is retiring. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2022 Date Posted: 09.28.2022 11:16 Photo ID: 7439698 VIRIN: 220813-Z-VT419-0007 Resolution: 3000x1688 Size: 3.03 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mounkes takes command of Kentucky Air Guard [Image 9 of 9], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.