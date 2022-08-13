Family members of David J. Mounkes apply his new brigadier general officer rank during a promotion and change-of-command ceremony held at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 13, 2022. Mounkes assumed command of the Kentucky Air Guard at the event, taking on the role of assistant adjutant general for Air from Brig. Gen. Jeffrey L. Wilkinson, who is retiring. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2022 Date Posted: 09.28.2022 11:16 Photo ID: 7439699 VIRIN: 220813-Z-VT419-0459 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 4.07 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mounkes takes command of Kentucky Air Guard [Image 9 of 9], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.