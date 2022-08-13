Mounkes named assistant adjutant general for Kentucky Air Guard

Maj. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, left, adjutant general of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, awards the Legion of Merit to Col. David J. Mounkes, assistant adjutant general for Air, during Mounkes’ promotion ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug., 13, 2022. Mounkes also assumed command of the Kentucky Air Guard during the event, taking on the role of assistant adjutant general for Air from Brig. Gen. Jeffrey L. Wilkinson, who is retiring. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

