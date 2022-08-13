Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mounkes named assistant adjutant general for Kentucky Air Guard [Image 7 of 9]

    Mounkes named assistant adjutant general for Kentucky Air Guard

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, left, adjutant general of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, awards the Legion of Merit to Col. David J. Mounkes, assistant adjutant general for Air, during Mounkes’ promotion ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug., 13, 2022. Mounkes also assumed command of the Kentucky Air Guard during the event, taking on the role of assistant adjutant general for Air from Brig. Gen. Jeffrey L. Wilkinson, who is retiring. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mounkes takes command of Kentucky Air Guard as new assistant adjutant general

