Army Maj. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, left, adjutant general of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, administers the oath of office to Brig. Gen. David J. Mounkes, assistant adjutant general for Air, during a promotion and change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 13, 2022. Mounkes assumed command of the Kentucky Air Guard at the event, taking on the role of assistant adjutant general for Air from Brig. Gen. Jeffrey L. Wilkinson, who is retiring. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 11:16
|Photo ID:
|7439701
|VIRIN:
|220813-Z-VT419-1814
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mounkes takes command of Kentucky Air Guard [Image 9 of 9], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mounkes takes command of Kentucky Air Guard as new assistant adjutant general
