    Mounkes takes command of Kentucky Air Guard [Image 8 of 9]

    Mounkes takes command of Kentucky Air Guard

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2022

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Army Maj. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, left, adjutant general of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, administers the oath of office to Brig. Gen. David J. Mounkes, assistant adjutant general for Air, during a promotion and change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 13, 2022. Mounkes assumed command of the Kentucky Air Guard at the event, taking on the role of assistant adjutant general for Air from Brig. Gen. Jeffrey L. Wilkinson, who is retiring. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 11:16
    Photo ID: 7439701
    VIRIN: 220813-Z-VT419-1814
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    This work, Mounkes takes command of Kentucky Air Guard [Image 9 of 9], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mounkes takes command of Kentucky Air Guard as new assistant adjutant general

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Wilkinson
    ATAG-Air
    Mounkes

