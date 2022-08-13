Brig. Gen. David J. Mounkes, center right, accepts the guidon of Headquarters, Kentucky Air National Guard, from Army Maj. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, center left, adjutant general of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, during a change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 13, 2022. Mounkes assumed command of the Kentucky Air Guard at the event, taking on the role of assistant adjutant general for Air from Brig. Gen. Jeffrey L. Wilkinson, far right, who is retiring. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2022 Date Posted: 09.28.2022 11:16 Photo ID: 7439697 VIRIN: 220813-Z-VT419-1381 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 3.8 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mounkes takes command of Kentucky Air Guard [Image 9 of 9], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.