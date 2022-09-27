JOEP builds understanding between Airmen, JASDF cadets

Japanese Air Self Defense Force cadets look at a KC-135 Stratotanker boom as part of a static display at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 27, 2022. The cadets are non-commissioned officers selected to become officers and are training to become pilots. JOEP gave the cadets insight into how the U.S. Air Force operates, strengthening interoperability between partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

