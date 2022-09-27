A maintainer from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron discusses maintenance procedures with a Japanese Air Self Defense Force cadet at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 27, 2022. Through the Japanese Observer Exchange Program, the 18th Wing and JASDF forces learn from each other in order to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2022 Date Posted: 09.28.2022 02:20 Photo ID: 7439204 VIRIN: 220927-F-VQ804-1334 Resolution: 5432x3626 Size: 979.01 KB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JOEP builds understanding between Airmen, JASDF cadets [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.