    JOEP builds understanding between Airmen, JASDF cadets [Image 4 of 8]

    JOEP builds understanding between Airmen, JASDF cadets

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A maintainer from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron discusses maintenance procedures with a Japanese Air Self Defense Force cadet at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 27, 2022. Through the Japanese Observer Exchange Program, the 18th Wing and JASDF forces learn from each other in order to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
