JOEP builds understanding between Airmen, JASDF cadets

A Japanese Air Self Defense Force cadet looks out the boom operator’s window in a KC-135 Stratotanker during a tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 27, 2022. The tour gave cadets a better understanding of the U.S. military, promoting interoperability and cooperation between partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

