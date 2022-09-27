A Japanese Air Self Defense Force cadet looks out the boom operator’s window in a KC-135 Stratotanker during a tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 27, 2022. The tour gave cadets a better understanding of the U.S. military, promoting interoperability and cooperation between partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 02:20
|Photo ID:
|7439205
|VIRIN:
|220927-F-VQ804-1311
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JOEP builds understanding between Airmen, JASDF cadets [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT