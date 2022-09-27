JOEP builds understanding between Airmen, JASDF cadets

Senior Airman Bryan Weishaar, KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator with the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, shows videos he took while refueling aircraft to Japanese Air Self Defense Force cadets at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 27, 2022. Through the Japanese Observer Exchange Program, USAF and JASDF forces learn from each other, enhancing interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

