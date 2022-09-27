Japanese Air Self Defense Force cadets and Airmen pose for a group photo at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 27, 2022. The cadets interacted with Airmen, learning about the 18th Wing’s mission and capabilities. The Japanese Observer Exchange Program strengthens the Japan-U.S. alliance and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 02:20
|Photo ID:
|7439206
|VIRIN:
|220927-F-VQ804-1427
|Resolution:
|4769x3184
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JOEP builds understanding between Airmen, JASDF cadets [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT