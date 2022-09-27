Japanese Air Self Defense Force cadets and Airmen pose for a group photo at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 27, 2022. The cadets interacted with Airmen, learning about the 18th Wing’s mission and capabilities. The Japanese Observer Exchange Program strengthens the Japan-U.S. alliance and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2022 Date Posted: 09.28.2022 02:20 Photo ID: 7439206 VIRIN: 220927-F-VQ804-1427 Resolution: 4769x3184 Size: 1.17 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JOEP builds understanding between Airmen, JASDF cadets [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.