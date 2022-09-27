JOEP builds understanding between Airmen, JASDF cadets

Capt. Harrison Summerour, left, and Capt. David Arneberg, right, pilots with the 67th Fighter Squadron, discuss their experience with Japanese Air Self Defense Force cadets at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 27, 2022. The Japanese Observer Exchange Program enhances the partnership between the U.S. and Japan, strengthening interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

