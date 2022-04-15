Yokota Airlifter of the Week: SSgt Johnathan Garcia

Staff Sgt. Johnathan Garcia manages and coordinates monthly deliveries of units of blood from Armed Services Blood Bank Center in Okinawa along with the local Japanese Red Cross.

His efforts help sustain adequate blood supply, ready to manage any procedures or life-threatening situations that may arise.



Keep up the hard work, and congratulations on making Airlifter!

