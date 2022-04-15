Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: SSgt Johnathan Garcia [Image 5 of 5]

    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: SSgt Johnathan Garcia

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Johnathan Garcia manages and coordinates monthly deliveries of units of blood from Armed Services Blood Bank Center in Okinawa along with the local Japanese Red Cross.
    His efforts help sustain adequate blood supply, ready to manage any procedures or life-threatening situations that may arise.

    Keep up the hard work, and congratulations on making Airlifter!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 02:44
    Photo ID: 7437102
    VIRIN: 220415-F-KS661-1002
    Resolution: 6767x4511
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Airlifter of the Week: SSgt Johnathan Garcia [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: A1C Samuel Godfrey
    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: A1C Caleb Reichow
    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: A1C Dionyssios Polo
    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: TSgt Zarek Morris
    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: SSgt Johnathan Garcia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Social Media
    Yokota Air Base
    Recognition
    Airlifter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT