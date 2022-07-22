Yokota Airlifter of the Week: A1C Samuel Godfrey

Congratulations to Airman 1st Class Samuel Godfrey on being Airlifter of the Week!



As an Air Freight Technician Godfrey was a key member for the Government of Japan’s 1st Ukrainian aid mission moved on a US Military aircraft. He helped build, processes, and upload 45 tons of non-military aid which was lauded by the U.S. Ambassador to Japan.



Keep up the hard work, and congratulations again, Airman 1st Class Godfrey!

