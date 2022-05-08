Yokota Airlifter of the Week: A1C Caleb Reichow

Congratulations to Airman 1st Class Caleb Reichow on being Airlifter of the Week!



As an Aerospace Medical Technician, he oversees pediatrics clinical operations for three providers ensuring adequate staff coverage to support beneficiaries. He leads the Pediatrics virtual telehealth program, seamlessly connecting patients with providers stationed all over the world, ensuring they receive the specialized medical care that they need.



Keep up the hard work, and congratulations again, Airman 1st Class Reichow!

