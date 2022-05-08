Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: A1C Caleb Reichow [Image 2 of 5]

    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: A1C Caleb Reichow

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Congratulations to Airman 1st Class Caleb Reichow on being Airlifter of the Week!

    As an Aerospace Medical Technician, he oversees pediatrics clinical operations for three providers ensuring adequate staff coverage to support beneficiaries. He leads the Pediatrics virtual telehealth program, seamlessly connecting patients with providers stationed all over the world, ensuring they receive the specialized medical care that they need.

    Keep up the hard work, and congratulations again, Airman 1st Class Reichow!

