Yokota Airlifter of the Week: A1C Dionyssios Polo

Congratulations to Airman 1st Class Dionyssios Polo on being Airlifter of the Week!
As a Bioenvironmental Engineering Apprentice, he manages the Wing Respiratory Protection Program, schedules industrial respirator and gas mask fit tests for all active duty members. His management of this program ensures that personnel are protected against occupational and CBRN hazards guaranteeing global airlift capabilities at a moment’s notice.
Keep up the hard work, and congratulations again, Airman 1st Class Polo!
