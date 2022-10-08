Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: A1C Dionyssios Polo [Image 3 of 5]

    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: A1C Dionyssios Polo

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Congratulations to Airman 1st Class Dionyssios Polo on being Airlifter of the Week!

    As a Bioenvironmental Engineering Apprentice, he manages the Wing Respiratory Protection Program, schedules industrial respirator and gas mask fit tests for all active duty members. His management of this program ensures that personnel are protected against occupational and CBRN hazards guaranteeing global airlift capabilities at a moment’s notice.

    Keep up the hard work, and congratulations again, Airman 1st Class Polo!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 02:44
    Photo ID: 7437100
    VIRIN: 220810-F-KS661-1006
    Resolution: 7884x5256
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Airlifter of the Week: A1C Dionyssios Polo [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: A1C Samuel Godfrey
    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: A1C Caleb Reichow
    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: A1C Dionyssios Polo
    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: TSgt Zarek Morris
    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: SSgt Johnathan Garcia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Social Media
    Yokota Air Base
    Recognition
    Airlifter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT