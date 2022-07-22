Yokota Airlifter of the Week: TSgt Zarek Morris

Congratulations to Tech. Sgt. Zarek Morris on being Airlifter of the Week!



As NCOIC of Supply and Logistics Morris supervises logistics, accountability, and replenishment for $14.2 million equipment suite in 17 geographically separated INDOPACOM locations. He was vital in installing his unit’s first new mission system in over 20 years and navigated international shipping for extremely sensitive equipment valued over $2million.



Keep up the hard work, and congratulations again, Tech. Sgt. Morris!

