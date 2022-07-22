Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: TSgt Zarek Morris [Image 4 of 5]

    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: TSgt Zarek Morris

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Congratulations to Tech. Sgt. Zarek Morris on being Airlifter of the Week!

    As NCOIC of Supply and Logistics Morris supervises logistics, accountability, and replenishment for $14.2 million equipment suite in 17 geographically separated INDOPACOM locations. He was vital in installing his unit’s first new mission system in over 20 years and navigated international shipping for extremely sensitive equipment valued over $2million.

    Keep up the hard work, and congratulations again, Tech. Sgt. Morris!

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 02:44
    Photo ID: 7437101
    VIRIN: 220722-F-KS661-1003
    Resolution: 7611x5074
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Airlifter of the Week: TSgt Zarek Morris [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Social Media
    Yokota Air Base
    Recognition
    Airlifter

