Charlie Company Rifle Issue

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, inspect their gear during an M16A4 service rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 26, 2022. Recruits were issued rifles and briefed on their responsibilities regarding rifle security, safety and handling. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

Date Taken: 09.26.2022
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US