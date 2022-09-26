U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Nicolas G. Wagner, a recruit with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, holds up weapons gear during an M16A4 service rifle at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 26, 2022. Recruits were issued rifles and briefed on their responsibilities regarding rifle security, safety and handling. Wagner was recruited out of Recruiting Station Portland, Ore. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.26.2022 18:12 Photo ID: 7436798 VIRIN: 220926-M-CI314-1083 Resolution: 2979x1986 Size: 915.58 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie Company Rifle Issue [Image 21 of 21], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.