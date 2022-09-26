U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Nicolas G. Wagner, a recruit with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, holds up weapons gear during an M16A4 service rifle at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 26, 2022. Recruits were issued rifles and briefed on their responsibilities regarding rifle security, safety and handling. Wagner was recruited out of Recruiting Station Portland, Ore. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 18:12
|Photo ID:
|7436798
|VIRIN:
|220926-M-CI314-1083
|Resolution:
|2979x1986
|Size:
|915.58 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Company Rifle Issue [Image 21 of 21], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
