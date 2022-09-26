Charlie Company Rifle Issue

A U.S. Marine Corps Small Arms Repair Technician with Service Company, Headquarters and Service Battalion, assists an M16A4 service rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 26, 2022. While working at the armory, a small arms repair technician carries a weapon to ensure maximum safety. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

