A U.S. Marine Corps Small Arms Repair Technician with Service Company, Headquarters and Service Battalion, assists an M16A4 service rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 26, 2022. While working at the armory, a small arms repair technician carries a weapon to ensure maximum safety. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 18:09
|Photo ID:
|7436788
|VIRIN:
|220926-M-CI314-1026
|Resolution:
|4948x3299
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Company Rifle Issue [Image 21 of 21], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT