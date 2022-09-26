Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company Rifle Issue

    Charlie Company Rifle Issue

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Melanie M. Yazzi, a recruit with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, presents her weapon to the armory during an M16A4 service rifle at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 26, 2022. Recruits were issued rifles and briefed on their responsibilities regarding rifle security, safety and handling. Yazzie was recruited out of Recruiting Station Albuquerque, N.M. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 18:12
    Photo ID: 7436792
    VIRIN: 220926-M-CI314-1055
    Resolution: 4355x2903
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company Rifle Issue, by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Recruits
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    MCRDSD

