Charlie Company Rifle Issue

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Melanie M. Yazzi, a recruit with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, presents her weapon to the armory during an M16A4 service rifle at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 26, 2022. Recruits were issued rifles and briefed on their responsibilities regarding rifle security, safety and handling. Yazzie was recruited out of Recruiting Station Albuquerque, N.M. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

