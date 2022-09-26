Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company Rifle Issue [Image 15 of 21]

    Charlie Company Rifle Issue

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in an M16A4 service rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 26, 2022. Recruits were issued rifles and briefed on their responsibilities regarding rifle security, safety and handling. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    MCRDSD

