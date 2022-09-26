U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in an M16A4 service rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 26, 2022. Recruits were issued rifles and briefed on their responsibilities regarding rifle security, safety and handling. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.26.2022 18:12 Photo ID: 7436797 VIRIN: 220926-M-CI314-1080 Resolution: 4674x3116 Size: 1.46 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie Company Rifle Issue [Image 21 of 21], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.