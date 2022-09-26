Charlie Company Rifle Issue

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, stand in front of their weapons during an M16A4 service rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 26, 2022. Recruits were issued rifles and briefed on their responsibilities regarding rifle security, safety and handling. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

