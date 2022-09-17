AIR BASE 201, Niger - A local Agadez vendor showcases his products at the Air Base 201 bazaar, Sept. 17, 2022. With the support from the Nigerien Armed Forces (FAN), the event, coordinated by Airmen and Soldiers from the 409th Air Expeditionary Group, allowed 76 vendors from different groups in the area to sell their products.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 08:13
|Photo ID:
|7435660
|VIRIN:
|220917-F-IT949-1140
|Resolution:
|6048x3739
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AB 201 bazaar brings in 16.1M CFA to local area [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
