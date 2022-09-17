AIR BASE 201, Niger - Local Agadez products are on display at the bazaar in Air Base 201, Niger, hosted by the 409th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen and Soldiers, Sept. 17, 2022. The bazaar had a wide range of items available for purchase, including Nigerien attire and products by local craftsmen and women, along with jewelry, figurines, and camel rides. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 08:13
|Photo ID:
|7435659
|VIRIN:
|220917-F-IT949-1138
|Resolution:
|5093x2252
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AB 201 bazaar brings in 16.1M CFA to local area [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT