AIR BASE 201, Niger - Local Agadez products are on display at the bazaar in Air Base 201, Niger, hosted by the 409th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen and Soldiers, Sept. 17, 2022. The bazaar had a wide range of items available for purchase, including Nigerien attire and products by local craftsmen and women, along with jewelry, figurines, and camel rides. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2022 Date Posted: 09.26.2022 08:13 Photo ID: 7435659 VIRIN: 220917-F-IT949-1138 Resolution: 5093x2252 Size: 1.34 MB Location: AIR BASE 201, NE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AB 201 bazaar brings in 16.1M CFA to local area [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.