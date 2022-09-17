Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AB 201 bazaar brings in 16.1M CFA to local area [Image 5 of 8]

    AB 201 bazaar brings in 16.1M CFA to local area

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    AIR BASE 201, Niger - Local Agadez products are on display at the bazaar in Air Base 201, Niger, hosted by the 409th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen and Soldiers, Sept. 17, 2022. The bazaar had a wide range of items available for purchase, including Nigerien attire and products by local craftsmen and women, along with jewelry, figurines, and camel rides. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

