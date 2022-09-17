AB 201 bazaar brings in 16.1M CFA to local area

AIR BASE 201, Niger - A local Agadez vendor dances while a group of local Agadez women performs music during a bazaar at Air Base 201, Niger, Sept. 17, 2022. With the support from the Nigerien Armed Forces (FAN), the event, coordinated by Airmen and Soldiers from the 409th Air Expeditionary Group, allowed 76 vendors from different groups in the area to sell their products. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

