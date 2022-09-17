AB 201 bazaar brings in 16.1M CFA to local area

AIR BASE 201, Niger - A U.S. military member browses local items sold at the bazaar in Air Base 201, Niger, Sept. 17, 2022. The bazaar had a wide range of items available for purchase, including Nigerien attire and products by local craftsmen and women, along with jewelry, figurines, and camel rides. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

