AB 201 bazaar brings in 16.1M CFA to local area

AIR BASE 201, Niger - U.S. military members browse local items being sold at the bazaar at Air Base 201, Niger, Sept. 17, 2022. The 409th Air Expeditionary Group hosted a local artisan bazaar, generating more than $27,387, or 16.1 million Central African Fancs (CFA). (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

