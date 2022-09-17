AB 201 bazaar brings in 16.1M CFA to local area

AIR BASE 201, Niger - More than XX vendors from different groups in the Agadez and surrounding communities sell their products at a Bazaar at Air Base 201, Niger, Sept. 17, 2022. The bazaar had many items available for purchase, including Nigerien attire and products by local craftsmen and women. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

