Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ammunition Onload [Image 6 of 6]

    Ammunition Onload

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adonica Munoz 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Sailors assigned to the first-in-class carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapons department prepare to receive ammunition during an ammunition onload on the flight deck, Sept. 25, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting workups in preparation for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adonica Munoz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 19:33
    Photo ID: 7435118
    VIRIN: 220925-N-VQ693-1221
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ammunition Onload [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Adonica Munoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ammo Onload
    Ammo Onload
    Ammo onload
    Ammo onload
    Ammo onload
    Ammunition Onload

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 78
    US Navy
    USS Gerald R. Ford
    Warship 78
    VQ693

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT