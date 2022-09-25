Sailors assigned to the first-in-class carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapons department prepare to receive ammunition during an ammunition onload on the flight deck, Sept. 25, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting workups in preparation for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adonica Munoz)

