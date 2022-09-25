Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ammo Onload [Image 1 of 6]

    Ammo Onload

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Spears 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Sailors assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 conduct an ammunition onload, Sept. 25, 2022. Ford is underway in Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)

    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    GRF
    Warship78

