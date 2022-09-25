Sailors assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 conduct an ammunition onload, Sept. 25, 2022. Ford is underway in Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2022 19:32
|Photo ID:
|7435111
|VIRIN:
|220925-N-OK726-0010
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ammo Onload [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
