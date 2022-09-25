Ammo onload

Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman James Elderly, from Auburn, Georgia, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, signals to an MH-60S Nighthawk, attached to HSC-9, during an ammunition onload on USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck, Sept. 25, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

