Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman James Elderly, from Auburn, Georgia, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, signals to an MH-60S Nighthawk, attached to HSC-9, during an ammunition onload on USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck, Sept. 25, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2022 19:32
|Photo ID:
|7435112
|VIRIN:
|220925-N-TL968-1122
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ammo Onload [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT