Sailors assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) weapons department transport ammunition in the hangar bay during an ammunition on-load, Sept. 25, 2022. Ford is underway in Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Perez)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2022 19:33
|Photo ID:
|7435114
|VIRIN:
|220925-N-TU663-2062
|Resolution:
|3985x2657
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ammo onload [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
