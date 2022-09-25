Sailors aboard dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) load ammunition onto an MH-60S Nighthawk, attached to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9; during an ammunition onload for the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Sept. 25, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting workups in preparation for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Perez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2022 Date Posted: 09.25.2022 19:33 Photo ID: 7435113 VIRIN: 220925-N-TU663-2022 Resolution: 3563x5345 Size: 1.31 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ammo onload [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.