Sailors aboard dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) load ammunition onto an MH-60S Nighthawk, attached to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9; during an ammunition onload for the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Sept. 25, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting workups in preparation for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Perez)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2022 19:33
|Photo ID:
|7435113
|VIRIN:
|220925-N-TU663-2022
|Resolution:
|3563x5345
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ammo onload [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT