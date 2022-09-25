Ammo onload

Sailors assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) weapons department transport ammunition in the hangar bay during an ammunition on-load, Sept. 25, 2022. Ford is underway in Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Perez)

