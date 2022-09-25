Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ammo onload [Image 5 of 6]

    Ammo onload

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.25.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Sailors assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) weapons department transport ammunition in the hangar bay during an ammunition on-load, Sept. 25, 2022. Ford is underway in Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Perez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 19:33
    Photo ID: 7435115
    VIRIN: 220925-N-TU663-1088
    Resolution: 3391x2261
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ammo onload [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ammo Onload
    Ammo Onload
    Ammo onload
    Ammo onload
    Ammo onload
    Ammunition Onload

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    US Navy
    GRF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT