PACAF critical care

Airmen ready a Negative Pressure Conex-Lite for an infected patient on a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 21, 2022. The NPCL is designed to treat and transport high-consequence infectious disease patients to minimize the risk of contamination and exposure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

