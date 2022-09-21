Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF critical care [Image 2 of 7]

    PACAF critical care

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Emmy Greenhill, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron critical air transport team member, dons personal protective equipment before attending to a patient within a Negative Pressure Conex-Lite at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 21, 2022. Members assigned to the 18th AES and 18th Medical Group accompanied the patient from Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, to San Diego, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 18:18
    Photo ID: 7433392
    VIRIN: 220921-F-JA727-0019
    Resolution: 4981x3363
    Size: 8.25 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    This work, PACAF critical care [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    535 AS
    18 MDG
    18 AES
    15 MDG
    114 AS

