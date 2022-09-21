Maj. Emmy Greenhill, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron critical air transport team member, dons personal protective equipment before attending to a patient within a Negative Pressure Conex-Lite at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 21, 2022. Members assigned to the 18th AES and 18th Medical Group accompanied the patient from Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, to San Diego, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2022 Date Posted: 09.23.2022 18:18 Photo ID: 7433392 VIRIN: 220921-F-JA727-0019 Resolution: 4981x3363 Size: 8.25 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF critical care [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.