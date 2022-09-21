PACAF critical care

Personnel with the 15th Medical Group provide medical care for an infected patient with an En Route Patient Staging System during an aircraft swap at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 21, 2022. The patient, housed in a Negative Pressure Conex-Lite, was cared for by 15th MDG personnel while waiting for the NPCL to be placed on a Hickam C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

