Personnel assigned to the 735th Air Mobility Squadron transport a Negative Pressure Conex-Lite from an Alaska Air National Guard 144th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III with a Tunner 60K loader at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 21, 2022. The AK ANG transported a patient from Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, to Hickam, where the 535th Airlift Squadron aircrew continued the transport to California. Airmen from the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and 18th Medical Group provided patient care on the aircraft, while the 15th Medical Group provided an En Route Patient Staging System during the aircraft swap. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 18:18
|Photo ID:
|7433394
|VIRIN:
|220921-F-JA727-0298
|Resolution:
|5948x3902
|Size:
|9.14 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF critical care [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
