PACAF critical care

Senior Airman Damian Cavazos, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, and Senior Airman Adrian Jarin, 18th Medical Group public health journeyman, guide a Negative Pressure Conex-Lite onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 21, 2022. This was the first time that the NPCL carrying a patient was transferred between aircraft within the U.S. Pacific Air Forces area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
