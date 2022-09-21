Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF critical care [Image 3 of 7]

    PACAF critical care

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Damian Cavazos, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, and Senior Airman Adrian Jarin, 18th Medical Group public health journeyman, guide a Negative Pressure Conex-Lite onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 21, 2022. This was the first time that the NPCL carrying a patient was transferred between aircraft within the U.S. Pacific Air Forces area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF critical care [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    535 AS
    18 MDG
    18 AES
    15 MDG
    114 AS

