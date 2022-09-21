PACAF critical care

Senior Airman Adrian Jarin, 18th Medical Group public health journeyman, assists Staff Sgt. Cameron Schmidt, 18th Medical Support Squadron biomedical equipment technician, with connecting power from the C-17 Globemaster III to a Negative Pressure Conex-Lite at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 21, 2022. Jarin ensured contamination protocol was followed to minimize any or all infection while Schmidt ensured the NPCL was operational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

