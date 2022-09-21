Senior Airman Adrian Jarin, 18th Medical Group public health journeyman, assists Staff Sgt. Cameron Schmidt, 18th Medical Support Squadron biomedical equipment technician, with connecting power from the C-17 Globemaster III to a Negative Pressure Conex-Lite at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 21, 2022. Jarin ensured contamination protocol was followed to minimize any or all infection while Schmidt ensured the NPCL was operational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 18:18
|Photo ID:
|7433397
|VIRIN:
|220921-F-JA727-0024
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.77 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF critical care [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
