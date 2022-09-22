USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation

Col. Andy Nuce presents David Parry an Employee of the Quarter plaque during a U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA) town hall and awards presentation ceremony at the Fort Detrick auditorium, Fort Detrick, Md., Sept. 22, 2022. Nuce is the commander and Parry is a Supply Systems Analyst with the Force Sustainment Directorate, both with USAMMDA. USAMMDA leads the Department of Defense’s medical product development through contracting, agreements and interdisciplinary and integrated-product teams. (Official U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

